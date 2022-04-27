Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BA traded down $21.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.46. 40,311,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. Boeing has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $5,968,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

