BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 238,401 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

