BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target to C$2.70

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.20 to C$2.70 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$5.10 in a research report on Wednesday.

BCEKF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

