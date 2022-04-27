BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 41,936 shares during the last quarter.

