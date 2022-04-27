Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

