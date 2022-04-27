Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,117,802. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.63 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.