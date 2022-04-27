Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 594,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,818,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.22. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $541.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

