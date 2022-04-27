Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,100,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $125.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,706. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

