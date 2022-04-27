Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 567 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,147,000 after purchasing an additional 694,027 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,204,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,022,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,159,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,411 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.71.

