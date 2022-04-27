Biofrontera Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera’s (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. Biofrontera had issued 3,600,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Biofrontera’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of BFRI stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. Biofrontera has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $14.63.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
