Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.07370451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.