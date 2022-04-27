BENQI (QI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.05 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $12.05 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.61 or 0.07325321 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00049410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars.

