BBR Partners LLC Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 399,299 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.52. The stock had a trading volume of 361,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

