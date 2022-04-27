BBR Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.51. 404,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,975. The firm has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

