BBR Partners LLC Invests $6.91 Million in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 739,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,000. DocGo comprises 0.8% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BBR Partners LLC owned 0.74% of DocGo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCGO. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $7,013,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,200. DocGo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84.

DocGo Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.