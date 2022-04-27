BBR Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 164,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:LYEL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyell Immunopharma Profile (Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.