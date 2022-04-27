BBR Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 388.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,520. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.47.

