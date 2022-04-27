BBR Partners LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 381,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

