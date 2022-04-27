BBR Partners LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. 194,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.