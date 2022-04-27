BBR Partners LLC Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.46. 103,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,841. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

