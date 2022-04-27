BBR Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,870 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jamf by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jamf by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,145,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of BATS:JAMF traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. 660,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

