Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bandwidth traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 3729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.07.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 93,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $598.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.