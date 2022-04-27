Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Ball has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE BLL traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $81.01. 2,101,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Ball by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ball by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

