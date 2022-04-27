Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
Ball has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.
NYSE BLL traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $81.01. 2,101,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average is $91.20. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.
In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Ball by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ball by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ball (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
