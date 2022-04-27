Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

