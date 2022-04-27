Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

AZTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.43. 525,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,721. Azenta has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.80.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

