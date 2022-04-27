AXIS Token (AXIS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $987.00

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. AXIS Token has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $987.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

