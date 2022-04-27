Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 86,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

