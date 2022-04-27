Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.55%.

Shares of Aware stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 33,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Aware has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Aware alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) by 29,444.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.