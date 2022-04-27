Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $989.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.59. 1,604,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.42. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $183.84 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

