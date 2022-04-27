Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,770,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.20. 513,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,172,980. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

