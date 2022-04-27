Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.47. 30,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,232. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.68. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

