Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 341 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,554,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 70,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

