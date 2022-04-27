Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,243 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. 4,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,435. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

