Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,293,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,237,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,160,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,034,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,500,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.18.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $992,325 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.79. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

