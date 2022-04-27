Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $308,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,722. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.52 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

