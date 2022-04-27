Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,803 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 90,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

