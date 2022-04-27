Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,021,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,213,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $228.39 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

