Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.45. 27,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $595.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.40. The company has a market capitalization of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

