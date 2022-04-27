Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58.

