Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $78.25. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $76.42 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.