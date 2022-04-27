Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.88. 1,414,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,420,789. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

