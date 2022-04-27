Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,391,000 after buying an additional 263,599 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,446,000 after buying an additional 225,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,734,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,540,000 after buying an additional 87,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 332,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

