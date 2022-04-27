Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of TAIL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 1,088,872 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.