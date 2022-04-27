Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,967 shares during the period. Atotech comprises approximately 2.3% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Atotech were worth $75,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atotech during the third quarter valued at $65,108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,060,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,111,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Atotech stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,101. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

