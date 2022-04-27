ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,751 shares of company stock worth $1,669,746 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.04.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.95. 70,017,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,095,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.