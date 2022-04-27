ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,909 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in General Motors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 15.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. 19,775,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,794,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.