Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $537.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $526.30 million to $546.10 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 183,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,233. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -259.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

