ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSIY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.