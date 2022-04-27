ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

