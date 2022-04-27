Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.36 billion and the lowest is $6.35 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.92. 9,453,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $108.83 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

