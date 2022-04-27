AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

APPH traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 53,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,494. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.07.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AppHarvest by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AppHarvest by 2.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

